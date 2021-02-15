Poway community unites after man and his son are killed in car accident

The accident happened on Espola Road near Poway High School Friday night.

SAN DIEGO — The family of 54-year old Steve Pirolli is speaking out after he and his teenage son were killed in a tragic car accident Friday night. The accident happened on Espola Road near Poway High School.

People in Poway are rallying around the family and now Pirolli’s brother is talking about how much they both meant to everyone who knew them.

Tom Pirolli and his wife Lisa are remembering his brother Steve and his 13-year old son Steven.

“It’s probably fair to say Steve was my best friend in addition to being my brother. We spent a lot of time together. Our children, Steven and our twin daughters are pretty much the same age. They were very close,” Tom said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Dept. says a 19-year old man driving a Mercedes Benz, t-boned the driver’s side of Pirolli’s car as he turned left from the parking lot at Poway High. He died at the scene and Steven died later at Rady Children’s Hospital. Steve left behind his wife Lorie and step-daughter Jasmine.

“She’s holding up. She had a husband and son a couple days ago and now she doesn’t. So, it’s just going to be extremely difficult for her,” Lisa said.

Tom says both his brother and nephew loved baseball. He says a parent from Steven’s little league team set up a GoFundMe account to help. Now the family, is just trying to pick up the pieces, holding on to each other and cherishing the memories.

“When Steven was born, it was the proudest day of his life. From the day he was born, they were each other’s, they were inseparable,” Tom said.

The Sheriff’s Dept. says the 19-year old driver involved in this accident was treated for non-life- threatening injuries. They also say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in this accident.