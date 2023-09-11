Hollywood actor surprises fans at San Diego Northgate Market

The visit to San Diego was part of Wahlberg's tour to grocery stores across California.

SAN DIEGO — Hollywood legend Mark Wahlberg made local headlines when he paid a visit to a San Diego County Northgate Market last weekend.

Wahlberg stopped by the Northgate Market at 1410 43rd Street in San Diego on Saturday to promote his newest venture, Flecha Tequila. The visit to San Diego was part of Wahlberg's tour to grocery stores across California.

In the video posted to Instagram, Wahlberg stopped to meet and greet fans who were shocked to see the actor in the Northgate Market parking lot.

Wahlberg took pictures with fans and invited them inside the grocery store. He signed bottles of his tequila and posed for selfies with unsuspecting shoppers and Northgate Market employees.

Fans posted photos and videos of Wahlberg's impromptu meet-and-greet on social media.

My mom just casually met Mark Wahlberg at a Northgate here in San Diego lol — Angel † Isaac (@AngelBoii_) September 9, 2023