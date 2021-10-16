Adaptive surf clinic hits the beach at La Jolla Shores

Hundreds of volunteers and surfers showed up for the free event in La Jolla.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Hundreds of volunteers with Life Rolls On, an organization that gives disabled people of all ages and from all around the world an experience of surfing and catching a wave.

"You're one with nature and you're out there in the beautiful ocean and letting the wind and the waves splash all over you," said founder, Jesse Billhauer. "When you're gliding on that wave, you just it's a feeling that you don't get when you're sitting in a wheelchair."

Billhauer, who was once a professional surfer before an accident in the water confined him to a wheelchair.

It’s been 20 years and since then he’s been helping thousands of people regain confidence, or simply give them the opportunity to feel the salty spray of the ocean.

"A lot of times, people that are going out for the first time, they're nervous. The parents are scared," said Billhauer. "But when they go surf, they come out, got the biggest smile on their face and they're like, 'when do we get to do it again?'"

Even after being paralyzed in a dirt bike accident, Corey Smith never gave up his adrenaline filled life. He says he still rides jet ski's, paddleboards and even ski's the slopes.

Today, he rode the waves in La Jolla.

"We're capable of anything, really. We just do a little different," said Smith. "It's one day at a time and you keep your head up and you meet other people like this that do events and you learn a lot from other people that keeps you really going."

Because life will keep on rolling on, and you better roll with it.

For more information and volunteer opportunities head to their website at Liferollson.org