Adding your parents to your health insurance plan? A proposed state bill hopes to make that happen.

A California lawmaker is pushing a bill that would require private health plans to extend coverage to some subscribers' parents.



It's called Assembly Bill 570.



If passed, it will allow people who claim a parent as a dependent on their taxes to add them to their insurance plans, making California the first state to do so.



"It's a very real problem."



About 20 years ago, Nancy Maldonado, CEO of the Chicano Federation, paid out of pocket to insure her parents, after they both became self-employed.



"Even then, it was very expensive. I remember paying well over a thousand dollars a month to ensure they had health insurance and that was bare bones health insurance," said Maldonado.



At the time, they only had green cards, which meant they did not qualify for medical.



Currently, that's still an issue for tens of thousands of California residents.



That's where AB 570 comes in.



"Provide an option to these families that might not have access to these different safety net programs,” said California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, the bill's sponsor.



The bill was written by Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles).



If passed, it would require private health plans regulated by the state to extend coverage to some subscribers' parents, specifically those who claim a parent as a dependent on their taxes.



"We're not basing it on any age requirement for dependent parent, but rather do the parents meet the definition of qualified relative under Federal law," said Lara.



That means parents who live out of state could potentially qualify.



Lara says the bill eliminates expensive individual plans and saves lives, noting a lot of uninsured seniors don't seek medical care until it's too late, including those who died from COVID-19.



"These people are already here. They're working and contributing. Let's make sure they have access to care because if we don't, where do they end up accessing care? In our emergency room which ends up costing us three times the amount," said Lara.



But, opponents worry the bill could drive up insurance premiums, and some might take advantage by claiming their parents just to cover expensive procedures.



While the exact number is unknown, Lara argues AB-570 only caters to a small percentage of people.



For Nancy Maldonado, that's enough to make a difference.



"It’s something that will benefit all of us so why wouldn't we move this forward."



AB 570 has passed the Assembly Health Committee.



It now moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee, and will have to pass even more steps to become law, which could happen as early as 2022.