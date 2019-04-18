SAN DIEGO — Content warning: Video in this story may be disturbing to some viewers

Two adults charged in the beating of a teen at a Chula Vista restaurant entered not guilty pleas at their arraignment on Thursday.

18-year-old Kent Pasunting and 19-year-old Aldrin Uy are both charged with assault causing great bodily injury and battery causing injury.

Four juveniles were arrested in relation to the incident. All six suspects were arrested Wednesday, Chula Vista police announced.

The adult suspects both attended Mark Twain High School, "an alternative/continuation high school" with a campus at Morse High School.

The four juvenile suspects range in age from 15 to 17 and all attended Morse High School. They have since been suspended. Their identities are not being released.

The four younger teens are to be prosecuted in juvenile court. They are scheduled to appear on Monday

The alleged assault on 16-year-old Paul Martin took place last week at a Cotixan taco shop in Chula Vista following school hours.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a social media dispute in which the victim was attempting to defend a female juvenile.

In cell phone video of the incident, several teens are seen punching and kicking the boy while on the ground. Other people can be seen in the video recording the fight with their phones.

The teen suffered several bruises and a broken bone near his wrist.

Deputy District Attorney Jack Yeh says having the evidence of the recorded fight is key.

"Anytime a crime is caught on video, that is always helpful in pursuing the case," said Yeh.

On Wednesday, Martin and his family held a community rally against bullying in front of the then closed Cotixan restaurant where the fight took place. Posters protested the violent actions and Chula Vista police stood with Martin.

The restaurant re-opened Thursday after installing security cameras.

Prosecutors would not say why or if robbery and burglary charges had been dropped.

“The goal of our office is always to seek justice and I want to point out that it is also important that we are looking for everybody who is responsible and holding them accountable as well and that’s why I say this is an ongoing investigation," said Yeh.

Each of the adult defendants were given $100,000 bail at their arraignment and are due back in court next Thursday, April 25. The judge also ordered them not to have contact with the victim.