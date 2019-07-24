DEL MAR, Calif. — For a third day in a row, a roughly 6-foot shark -- believed to be a juvenile great white -- was spotted off the coast of Del Mar Wednesday, a city official said.

The shark was seen breaching the surface of the water about 400 yards offshore of Seagrove Park about 10 a.m., Del Mar Deputy Lifeguard Chief Mark Rathsam said.

Similar sightings also occurred Monday and Tuesday, one in the same general vicinity and the other a half-mile or so to the north, Rathsam said.

Though the shark or sharks seen cruising in the area this week have displayed no aggressive behavior, the city posted advisory signs alerting the public to their possible continued presence as a precaution.