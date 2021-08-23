Afghan mother delivers baby on US evacuation flight

The Pentagon also said that 17,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since Aug. 14.

WASHINGTON — Just after a U.S. military C-17 evacuation flight landed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Saturday, a pregnant Afghan evacuee who was aboard the flight gave birth.

In a post to social media and Twitter on Sunday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command wrote that the woman went into labor while still on the transport aircraft as it was in its second leg of the journey fleeing Afghanistan.

The woman's identity was not released, but U.S. Air Mobility Command said in a post to Facebook that she experienced complications because of low blood pressure while on the aircraft. The commander of the aircraft made the decision to descend while in flight in order to increase the air pressure inside the plane. This helped to stabilize and save the mother's life according to U.S. Air Mobility Command.

The mother and her new baby are said to be in good condition and were transported to a medical facility near Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

