Afghan national from U.S. embassy comes to San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The United States is rushing to get Americans out of Afghanistan after the Taliban entered the city of Kabul early Sunday.



One local resident says his relative landed here in San Diego just in the nick of time.



"His life was in danger, because of the service he provided to the us army back in Afghanistan," said Ahmad Tamim. He said his family relative is excited to come on to US soil, even better America's Finest City.



"The last conversation was last night, he is very happy, very happy" said Tamim.



Tamim said his relative was a doctor for a hospital in Kabul which was funded by the U.S. Army which Tamim said puts a target on his relative's back. "Their lives are saved," said Tamim.



And this is happening, nearly two decades after the united states ousted the Taliban from Afghanistan in the wake of the September 11Th attacks. Now the U.S. is rushing Americans out and thousands are rushing airports there to get out as well.



Tamim said he knows from first-hand experience getting his special immigrant visa back in 2015 and said he’s been grateful for the opportunity so he’s happy to his loved ones also saved.