SAN DIEGO — City of San Diego crews on Thursday removed a leaning Monterey Cypress tree in La Jolla after residents for months had reported on the city's 'Get it Done' app.

Windansea resident Brain Teel said him and his neighbors had reported the Nautilus Street leaning tree and the buckling sidewalk on the city's app, but they would always get a "case close" message.

"We report things and then they don't happen. They just close the case and nothing. No explanation. Obviously the greatest concern was the tree falling down and hurting somebody," said Teel.

Many residents in the area said the recent rains had cause the tree to lean even more into the street and the sidewalk to buckle even faster.

"A lot of people fall. I would say three or four a day while I am out on the patio," said Teel.

On Thursday, News 8 called the City of San Diego,and within three and half hours, crews arrives at the leaning tree to take it down.

A city spokesperson told News 8 an arborist checked out the Monterey Cypress and determined it was healthy and would not fall, but it was leaning too far in the right of way. No amount of pruning or trimming would have kept the tree from leaning and lifting up the sidewalk.

After the tree was removed, many like Brian Teel said they are having a hard time knowing it is gone along with the potential birds nest. Residents said they are relieved knowing it no longer poses a danger.

A city spokesperson said the the trees in the Nautilus Street block would be pruned at the end of summer or fall.

The sidewalk, however, is expected to be repaired soon.