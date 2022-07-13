After public outcry, Castle Park High School to see improvements

Following weeks of public outcry, the Sweetwater Union High School District Board approved a plan to make improvements at Castle Park High School.

SAN DIEGO — Following weeks of public outcry, the Sweetwater Union High School District Board approved a plan to make improvements at Castle Park High School in Chula Vista.

The board voted unanimously Monday night on a plan to seek millions of dollars in bond money to pay for a new football field, and stadium renovations, as well as other campus improvements.

It comes following weeks of online scrutiny and public meetings, where students, parents and staff called on them to act.

Castle Park High School junior Adrian Gomez has been outspoken about the problems at his school saying unlike others in the district, Castle Park High School has long been ignored.

"We've been saying over and over all students deserve basic facilities," said Gomez.

CBS 8 has been working for you on this story since the very beginning when an anonymous Instagram page popped up highlighting just how rundown Castle Park High School is.

Pictures show broken windows, rusted sinks and damage to the theatre.

After this week's vote, Gomez hopes to see some of those things get fixed while he's still a student.

As for the football field, that won't likely happen until after he's gone.

“The earliest estimate is they're gonna break ground the summer I graduate. I'm super proud of the fact we were able to accomplish that. It won't happen when I'm in high school, but the point is not so I can see the change. The point is for the future,” said Gomez.

For now though, preliminary work has begun on the football field to clear our weeds and even it out as much as possible before the new school year begins.

But it's not just Castle Park that will undergo a facelift.

The board also voted to give Chula Vista, Southwest and Mar Vista high schools the same amount of funding to make similar improvements.

In a statement, a spokesperson with the district said:

“The Sweetwater District has been and will continue to be dedicated to providing improvements of all facilities across our district. The Board of Trustees meeting demonstrated the board's support for the upcoming issuance of new bonds. The district will continue to organize and prioritize school site projects as the bond program continues to move forward.”

“We spoke up...And it goes to show how much the community can do,” said Gomez.