'Vista’s just growing and growing'| After six years, the Paseo Santa Fe project in Vista is finally done

VISTA, Calif. — After $30 million, 20 years to plan, and six years of construction, the Paseo Santa Fe project in Vista is finally complete.

From the younger working crowd, “Vista’s just growing and growing, and I think it’s going to be one of the more popular areas in San Diego soon,"

To those who’ve been here for a while, "I started with the post office here since 1978."

The city of Vista is quickly becoming a bustling town.

John Conley, Community Development director for the City of Vista, said he’s lived and worked here for over 20 years. He’s excited to see the direction of growth.

"Our downtown is kind of two pieces, what I call the historic downtown a little bit north of where we are older areas older streets smaller scale and organic,” said Conley. “Then there's Paseo downtown where we’ve just spent about $30 million. It’s taken us about six years to finish the project."

The Paseo Project began in May of 2014, city officials wanted to bring in tourists, but also help people who live and work here.

"A lot of housing and jobs where people can live in a small area and not have to commute every day," said Conley.

Vista did not always look like this.

In fact, many of the restaurants, breweries, and businesses are somewhat new. And drivers may notice upgrades like roundabouts and illuminated palm trees.

But one of the town’s most beloved spots has withstood the test of time. Pepper tree frosty ice cream stand, which has been here since 1953.

"It’s just been part of our life as we’ve been growing up in the business work in the business, we’ve had all our family work in the business it’s been a wonderful experience," said Danny Villasenior.

Owner Danny Villasenior says he’s been overwhelmed with how many people he’s seen.

"There’s so many people in Vista, it’s not the small town we’ve been trying to get used to it," said Villasenior.

As for what’s next, the city wants to build housing near the vista transit center.