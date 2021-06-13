Air travel picking up heading into summer

The Transportation Security Administration says nationwide Sunday had nearly 2 million travelers. In comparison to last year on June 13 which had 430,000 travelers.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you are looking to get out of town soon, you aren't alone. Air travel is picking up again and this weekend was one of the busiest at airports nationwide since the coronavirus pandemic began.

"All airport visitors and passengers and employees are required to wear a mask or facial covering in the airport," is a common announcement travelers hear at the San Diego International Airport but Nicole Hall, communications officer for the airport said that may all change come September.

“Inside the San Diego airport and inside airplanes, we are following the federal guidelines which require people to wear masks through September 13," Hall said.

The issue of wearing masks has caused a lot of commotion on different flights. Some cell phone videos have even gone viral like one showing an unruly passenger on a Delta flight earlier this month.

“I don’t think you should fight, you should wear a mask since that is a mandate in place,” said San Diego resident and recent traveler Carol Freedman.

“Wearing a mask is a health and safety measure that airports are taking”," Hall said.

Travelers are abiding by the mask mandate and are clearly becoming more confident to travel during these summer months.

“It was very busy busiest I've seen it since the start of the pandemic," said Houston, Texas, resident Tom Woods.

“Yes, it's very busy," agreed Louisiana resident Cora Reese. "Busier than I've ever seen it.”

The Transportation Security Administration says nationwide Sunday had nearly 2 million travelers. In comparison to last year on June 13 which had 430,000 travelers.

“San Diego is a tourist destination as many of us now and we are seeing an uptick," Hall said.

This weekend San Diego saw about 30,000 people which is a 282% percent increase from 2020.

"However, it is a decrease from 2019," Hall noted.

“I'm actually happy for that," said Freedman. "I'm happy to see things opening. Happy to see people traveling again and enjoying life as we should be doing."