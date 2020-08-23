Airbnb bans parties for all its future bookings

The home-rental company has officially banned parties for its listings, but the rule goes for future bookings as current ones are expected to follow health orders.

SAN DIEGO — The party is over for Airbnb hosts and guests if they comply with the company's new global ban on parties.

"We're getting even stricter, and we're saying across the board no parties, it's just not acceptable, it's not safe, and this does have teeth, those who violate our policy, risk getting banned from our community," said Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit.

Loud parties plagued some Mount Helix neighbors citing Covid-19 violations.

"You have huge parties going on here with non-family groups, that are gathering 10, 15, 20, even 30 people,” said Randy, a resident of Mount Helix resident.

In Marston Hills, neighbors complained that a $3,800/ a night Airbnb for 12 people held massive gatherings during the pandemic, where they called the police and filed complaints with the health department to no avail.

Pam Adler says the party house near her in Bankers Hill at 2nd and Quince Street got out of hand until the City Attorney stepped in to shut it down.

"We even expressed our concerns to the police that they were having to come and break up these parties, which were full of non-masked people who weren't socially distancing," Adler said.

Airbnb says in addition to parties being banned, the occupancy limit will be capped at 16 people.

"With the 16 number, that's sort of just drawing an initial line -49 it's not saying 15 people is automatically ok,” Breit said.

But the rules go into effect for all future bookings after August 20, and don't apply to existing summer reservations in short-term vacation rentals.

"They still do have to adhere to those public health mandates, that's very important,” Breit said.

But enforcement is tough as San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott stated following filing an injunction to get the Bankers Hill party house in compliance.

"It could take us months and months to get relief from the courts what we really need are reasonable regulations for short-term rentals,” Elliott said.

Airbnb vows violators, who continue to break the rules, face steep consequences – including bans from our Airbnb and even legal action.