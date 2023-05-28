Airbnb cracks down on holiday weekend parties

Airbnb has become stricter in preventing parties during busy holiday weekends. The company blocked certain one or 2-night reservations this Memorial Day weekend and

SAN DIEGO — The Airbnb crackdown comes as San Diego's short-term rental program hits its first holiday.

"It has been a little bit gloomy, which is a bummer in San Diego, but it has been fun just people watching just out here enjoying the day," said Barbara Mera.

Mera was one of many people spending her Memorial Day weekend at Mission Bay. Starting May 1, it became illegal in San Diego to have a short-term rental without a license. Owners renting more than 20 days a year had to enter a lottery to become licensed.

"The city is cracking down, I'm happy they cracked down on the bad owners, but I don't like the lottery they did with the new laws enacted. I feel like it penalized the good owners who maintained good relationships with the random lottery," said Zach Baccash, who lives in Mission Bay.

At the same time, Airbnb has become stricter in preventing parties during busy holiday weekends. The company blocked certain one or 2-night reservations this Memorial Day weekend and will do the same for the Fourth of July.

"I've found, at least with the new laws, the owners feel a little more responsible, so they're trying to reign in the parties a little bit more," Baccash said.

The company also encourages neighbors to contact them if they spot a party believed to be listed on Airbnb.