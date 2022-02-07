Airbnb cracks down on summer parties with permanent party ban

Just in time for the holiday weekend, Airbnb extends its party ban on all its listings worldwide. The company first cracked down on loud house parties in 2020.

SAN DIEGO — The party is still over for Airbnb properties worldwide. The home rental company is cracking down on its hosts and guests who don't abide by it global party ban policy.

"We have taken down a number of party houses in San Diego and will continue to do so,” said Airbnb Director of Trust and Safety Communications Ben Breit.

'Party ban' is a policy that works

Breit says since the company started its party ban in 2020, they noticed it worked and saw a 62% year-over-year drop in party reports in California.

"That is a really positive trend and one that we want to see continue, so that is why we decided the time is right to codify the ban,” Breit said.

Making the party ban official policy means any Airbnb guests who do not have positive reviews would be unable to make a one- or even two-night booking, based on each case.

"I was young once. I get that people want to come out and have a good time, but I do think that there should be some limitations,” said Mission Beach Vacation renter Candy Sinquimani from Santee.

Sinquimani agrees with the Airbnb policy after witnessing constant noisy parties in previous years while with her young children.

"Last year, we were here, and it was pretty crazy, it's like my kids cannot even sleep last year because we always try to get as close to the boardwalk as possible, but there’s a lot of foot traffic and a lot of loud noise that is passing by the different Airbnb‘s all day,” Sinquimani said.

Violation enforcement

Those who violate the party ban can have their account suspended up to full removal from the platform.

"There have even been circumstances for particularly disruptive parties where we have brought affirmative legal action against guests who have thrown unauthorized parties,” Breit said.

Some San Diego property owners are also on board with Airbnb's party ban.

"I've seen properties being destroyed from parties just walking around the neighborhood,” said real estate broker Rob Brown, who's owned a vacation rental on the ocean front of Mission Beach since 2005.

Brown says he uses a strict property manager and has never had a party in one of his rentals. He feels banning parties is a step in the right direction.

"I'm just hopefully optimistic that Airbnb making this a global policy along with the city's new regulation of vacation rentals will just improve the vibes of Mission Beach, where neighbors are not going to be so frustrated by the quality of life and that really give a whole industry of a bad rap,” said Brown, who also serves on the Mission Beach Town council.

This new policy comes just as San Diego continues to be a top Fourth of July destination.

According to Airbnb, from February to March, searches for stays over the July 4th weekend increased by nearly 50%. Last year, San Diego hosts earned over $7.5 million between July 1st and 5th with the typical host making about $1,300 per night.