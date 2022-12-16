Airbnb: No, you can not host your New Year's party in one of our homes

Airbnb told CBS 8 that various "anti-party" defenses deterred over 2,800 people from booking entire home listings in San Diego on New Year's Eve 2021.

SAN DIEGO — Airbnb officials announced new rules that proved successful in 2021 to combat New Year's Eve bashes in their homes.

The short-term homestay giant said they would focus their restrictions on "certain types of bookings over New Year's Eve."

"These restrictions will ban one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests without a positive account history – or no previous bookings – on the platform. We’re also introducing tighter restrictions for guests who try to book two- and three-night reservations, emphasizing attempts to book locally," Airbnb said.

Airbnb told CBS 8 that various "anti-party" defenses deterred over 2,800 people in San Diego alone from booking entire home listings on New Year's Eve 2021.

"This anti-party initiative is meant to support our hosts and neighbors," said Airbnb spokesperson Lisa Cohen.

CBS 8 asked Airbnb's Director of Trust and Safety Communications, what if owners don't mind parties over New Year's Eve, knowing they could make more money renting their place out?



“It's not ok by us. In addition to banning parties, we also ban party houses,” said

Ben Breit.

Anyone found breaking the policy could be sued by Airbnb, something they've done before.

Breit told CBS8 he realized the policy might impact renters who have no intention of throwing a party.

Still, he said it's a risk the company is willing to take.

"That's a trade-off we're willing to make now in the interest of trust and safety."

Rob Brown, a local real estate broker who lives in Mission Beach and owns a rental property there as well, agrees with the Airbnb policy.

He said the private rental company he uses has similar safeguards in place.



“They have a three-night minimum, and the reason for that is it avoids parties which cause all the neighbor disputes and avoids the damage that comes from throwing a party,” said Brown.



Airbnb officials encourage San Diegans to reach out to their specialized safety team if any issues with Airbnb guests arise.

Airbnb operates a 24/7 neighborhood support line accessible here.