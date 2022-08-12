Airport Authority completes 5,000 sound-insulated homes in San Diego

The Quieter Home Program helped homeowners, and non-residential buildings near the airport mitigate aircraft noise.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's Quieter Home Program helped 5,000 homeowners living near the airport reduce airplane noise inside their homes.

Wendi Zubillaga, a Point Loma homeowner, received retrofitted exterior doors and windows in 2021 to drown out the constant sound of airplanes that take off every few minutes.

"It isn't completely soundproof, but it has brought the noise level down considerably," she said.

Her home is just minutes from the airport and has a complete view of the runway from her bedroom window.

"After a while, you get used to it, but I would say it was a seven out of 10 from an annoyance level, especially at 6:30 in the morning when they start taking off. I'd say it's down to a one or two out of 10, like, I don't even hear it anymore," added Zubillaga.

The sound-insulation treatment aims to give those living in Bankers Hill, Point Loma, Ocean B, South Park, and Golden Hill a quieter place.

The program began in 2001, and in 2021, it received grants totaling $25.9 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to continue expanding.

This week, the program began work on non-residential properties, including a church and preschool.

“Really what this does is it allows people to the enjoy the inside of their home without the pause when the aircraft flyover,” said Sjohnna Knack, program manager in the Planning and Environmental Affairs department at the Airport Authority.

Knack says having the airport downtown does create challenges, but the program is always looking for solutions.

“Our communities…they’re older, the early 1900s older homes, and that requires a unique approach," she said.

The program is at no cost to the homeowner because of the FAA grants. it ranks people based on the lengths of ownership of their home.

Knack says she expects many more homes and non-residential buildings to be completed.

To find out if your home may be eligible, click here.