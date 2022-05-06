San Diego International Airport Terminal 1 parking closes

Major construction for San Diego International Airport in front of Terminal 1 will begin Sunday and extend through the end of 2024, airport officials said.

SAN DIEGO — Major construction for San Diego International Airport in front of Terminal 1 will begin Sunday and extend through the end of 2024, airport officials announced.

Incoming traffic was often stop and go leading into San Diego International Airport Sunday, and it is likely to be repeated often in the near future.

The Terminal One parking lot has been closed, with demolition planned on June 15th. This is part of a massive facelift and expansion project to take place over the next several years.

Airport Authority spokesperson Larisa Casillas advised, "Get here early; get dropped off; or take alternative transporation to the airport, then it won't be such a headache."

Carnell Allen was one air traveler who ran into problems "They got the parking lot closed and I had no other choice but to park up here to put my bags for early check-in. Now I'm getting a ticket, right now, as we speak, right there. The black car with the lights on!," said Allen.

He moved his car from the curb before it was towed but he did have a ticket under his wiper blade.

The Terminal One parking lot will be replaced by a five-story parking plaza. This will feature two sky bridges and an outdoor seating area with views of downtown San Diego and the bay.

Casillas noted that there will be terminal loop shuttles, too. "Say, for instance, if you're flying out of terminal one and you had to park at terminal two, take the terminal loop and you'll be here in minutes."

Dates to remember

Parking will be significantly reduced this summer. The Terminal 1 lot has closed to incoming traffic and all cars remaining in the lot will need to exit by June 14, according to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. As of June 15, the Terminal 1 parking lot will be permanently closed.

Also on June 15, the pedestrian bridge in front of Terminal 1 that currently takes pedestrians to the T1 parking lot and to the ground transportation island will close permanently and be replaced by a new crosswalk in front of Terminal 1.

The work will make way for a new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza anticipated to open late 2024, as well as a new on-airport roadway that will divert westbound traffic from Harbor Drive onto the airport property.

Some of the authority's suggestions include making parking reservations ahead of time at the San Diego International Airport website, using public transportation including the free last-mile San Diego Flyer shuttle or getting picked up or dropped off.

Beginning in early July, passengers can expect additional construction impacts at the terminal.