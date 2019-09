The San Diego Airport Terminal 2 East entrance was temporarily closed on Saturday after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant, officials said.

The airport issued an advisory at noon Saturday that travelers should use the Terminal 1 entrance. All concessions in Terminal 2 East are also temporarily closed.

San Diego Water Department workers were on the scene to clean up the water.

An airport official said the Terminal 2 East entrance could reopen by about 1:30 p.m.