Akilah Weber wins 79th Assembly District Special Election

SAN DIEGO — La Mesa City Councilwoman Akilah Weber on Thursday night was elected to the 79th Assembly District seat her mother Shirley held from 2012 until being appointed secretary of state in December.



The Democrat had 51.97% of the vote with about 300 ballots left to be counted from Tuesday's special election, according to figures released Thursday by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.



Marco Contreras, the lone Republican in the field of five candidates, was second with 33.43%, the only other candidate with more than 9%. Under state law, a candidate receiving a majority in a special election primary is elected to the office without a runoff.



"Hundreds of people worked hard to earn this victory, and I am so grateful for their friendship, commitment, and trust," Weber wrote on Facebook. "I want to thank my family, without whom none of this would be possible, all of the volunteers and supporters who fueled our campaign, and most of all the voters for their trust and confidence.



"My job is to deliver results for the 79th District, to strengthen our communities and to build a brighter future for every Californian. I promise to continue what we have started together and to fight every day to advance the values we share. Now, it's time to get to work."