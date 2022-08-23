Alaska Airlines makes emergency landing after departure on San Diego bound flight

The airlines reported an unusual vibration on the left side of the aircraft after departing. The plane returned to the Seattle airport and landed safely.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Diego had to make an emergency landing and was forced to return to an airport in Seattle shortly after departure on Monday when an engine cover detached, according to the airlines.

The airlines reported an unusual vibration on the left side of the aircraft after departing. The plane returned to the airport and landed safely.

CBS 8 spoke to Jacqueline Stonas, a passenger onboard that flight. She was seated toward the back of the plane and didn't see the metal fly off.

She said the video circulating on social media was shot as the plane was making the emergency landing in Seattle.

"Immediately everybody sitting in those wing seats started hitting their call buttons and the flight attendant said 'Can’t really come right now, but if it’s not an emergency turn off your call button, and if it is an emergency please hit it again.' And they were hitting it again. Those that were sitting back further were like 'Okay, somethings going on,'" said Stonas.

She said once she got off the plane, she saw a piece of metal covering the engine was missing.

"I travel a lot. I texted my husband and said, 'Never have I ever,' and sent him these pictures and he was like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

She said overall everyone remained calm. She said they were able to get on another flight to San Diego and made it here just fine.

"I think any time we get in anything motorized, a car, a bus, a plane, you are at someone else’s mercy behind the wheel," she said. "I think you always have to know there is a chance something could go wrong."

According to the airline, no one was injured and guests were rebooked on another flight to San Diego. At this time, the plane is out of service while the Alaska Airlines Safety Team investigates.

Alaska Airlines released the following statement regarding the flight from Seattle to San Diego emergency landing:

"Alaska Airlines Flight 558 from Seattle to San Diego reported an unusual vibration on the left side of the aircraft soon after departure Monday morning, Aug. 22. The aircraft returned to the airport and landed safely. Part of the metal paneling that covers the engine, called the cowling, detached from the aircraft when it landed. No one was injured. Guests were rebooked on another flight to San Diego. There were 176 guests and 6 crew members on the flight when the event occurred. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-900ER, is now temporarily out of service while our Safety team investigates. The two pilots who operated the flight have more than 32 years of combined flying experience. They, along with our flight attendants, handled the incident with tremendous professionalism and care. We also greatly appreciated the patience of our guests during this event."