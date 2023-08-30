Soccer star Alex Morgan set to open Del Mar Wine and Food Festival

The festival pairs fans and foodies with the opportunity to celebrate in person with Morgan, along with Drew Brees, Rob Machado, Michelin star chefs and more.

SAN DIEGO — Fans around the world turned to the Women’s World Cup to cheer on Alex Morgan, a San Diego hometown hero and captain of the U.S. National team.

"I'm so happy to be a representative for San Diego," said Morgan.

Now, the Del Mar Wine and Food Festival gives fans and foodies the opportunity to celebrate in person with Morgan, along with Drew Brees, Rob Machado, Michelin star chefs, professional athletes and more Hollywood celebrities from September 6th through 11.

"It's really exciting to be an ambassador with Drew Brees and Rob Machado and highlight San Diego the right way," said Morgan.

The San Diego Wave FC will be hosting the opening night party at the Monarch Del Mar on Wednesday, September 6. The event has 20 action-packed experiences including two-day grand tastings led by culinary greats and VIP experiences.

"I love both red and white wine. If I had to choose a white wine; it would be sauvignon blanc. I'll cheers you when you are there!," said Morgan.

It all benefits Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger relief and food organization. The Del Mar Wine and Food Festival is encouraging food donations at various locations to help children and families.

