SAN DIEGO — All lanes of eastbound State Route 78 in Vista were shut down for more than an hour Tuesday morning after a series of crashes that sent at least one driver to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, authorities said.



The first crash was reported shortly before 4:50 a.m. on eastbound SR-78 near Vista Village Drive, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.



A solo vehicle crash left the vehicle sideways blocking the left two lanes, then at least one other vehicle struck the first vehicle, according to the CHP.



Details regarding what happened after that second crash were not immediately clear, but by 4:55 a.m. all lanes were blocked.



A SigAlert was issued shutting down all lanes and officers began directing all motorists to exit at Melrose Drive.



At least six vehicles were involved in the crashes and at least one person was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the CHP.



By 6:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened and the SigAlert was canceled.