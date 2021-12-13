All NB I-15 lanes reopen after hit-and-run crash at border checkpoint involving CBP agent

TEMECULA, Calif. — All lanes of NB I-15 are back open Monday morning after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a border patrol station in Temecula. It was not immediately disclosed if the agent was injured.
Early Monday morning, the agent was struck by an unidentified vehicle at a border checkpoint near Rainbow Valley Boulevard on Interstate 15, according to authorities.
Caltrans closed the northbound lanes of the Temecula Valley Freeway due to the incident around 4:15 a.m.