SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old alleged drunken driver accused of running down a pedestrian on a Rancho Penasquitos sidewalk, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run and other charges that could have her facing as much as 15 years in prison if she's convicted.

Evelin Nunez-Jaramillo, who pleaded not guilty, is being held in lieu of $1 million bail and is due back in court Sept. 9 for a readiness conference.

RELATED: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Rancho Penasquitos sidewalk, driver charged with manslaughter

Should Nunez-Jaramillo make bail, she would be required to wear an alcohol-monitoring device and attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week, and would be prohibited from drinking or driving.

The victim, 37-year-old Nang Arm, was struck around 7 a.m. Sunday on Black Mountain Road, north of Carmel Mountain Road. She was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, where she was pronounced dead early Monday morning, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Nunez-Jaramillo was behind the wheel of a gold-colored 2006 Nissan Sentra that was traveling southbound in the 13700 block of Black Mountain Road when the car veered to the right and onto a sidewalk, striking Arm, San Diego police Sgt. Tim Underwood said.

The Nissan continued a short distance down the street, where it struck a fence and hit a water line before coming to a stop, Underwood said.

Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans said it appeared that Arm may have been jogging in the area when she was struck.

Nunez-Jaramillo, who allegedly got out of the car and walked away, was arrested near the scene a few hours after the crash, the prosecutor said.