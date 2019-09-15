ALPINE, Calif. — Alpine residents came together on Saturday to learn about wildfire safety.

The free fair was put on by SDG&E along with community partners as San Diego enters the prime months for Santa Ana winds.

SDG&E operates one of the largest utility weather networks in the world. Brian D’Agostino showed off technology that gives customers information that is customized to their address. The information includes a network of fire spotting cameras. One of those cameras was used to spot a small fire in Escondido on Saturday. D’Agostino said, “we will go in and get a good sense of how prone your area is to these strong winds. But the main message is all out preparedness.”

The utility took a holistic approach when talking about different ways to keep homes fire ready. Judy Davis’ house is prepared, but she is one of several east county residents who lost homeowners insurance. She told News 8 her company cancelled her policy after 40 years.

Judy is now on California’s Fair Plan, or insurance that is a last resort. She recently came to learn about a push to give the Department of Insurance more authority from the legislature. She said, “we couldn’t afford all that much, so we had to cut it to the bare, legal, minimum. Which is structure. If we get burned out. I will be that old lady crying her eyes out saying, ‘I lost everything’.”