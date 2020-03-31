SAN DIEGO — Authorities asked the public Tuesday to be on the lookout for a 75-year-old Alzheimer's patient who went missing over the weekend.



Ramzi Yousif of San Diego apparently wandered away from his home on Saturday, according to police.



Yousif is of Middle Eastern descent, walks with a cane, stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent a Burger King restaurant in the 3600 block of Market Street, a Church's Chicken in the 500 block of Euclid Avenue, a Food 4 Less market in the 300 block of Euclid Avenue and a 99-cent store in the 200 block of Marketplace Avenue, police said.



Anyone who spots a man who appears lost and matches Yousif's description is asked to call SDPD communications at 619-531-2000.