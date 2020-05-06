Amazon Distribution Center catches fire in Redlands, CA

REDLANDS, Calif. — A large three-alarm commercial fire engulfed an Amazon Distribution Center in Redlands, California early Friday morning.
The fire erupted shortly after 5 a.m. Friday in Redlands, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. Firefighters poured streams of water on flames that appeared to engulf almost all of the massive structure.
Numerous truck trailers parked at loading docks also began to burn. Firefighters poured streams of water on the blaze.
Authorities shut down nearby Interstate 10 at one point and then allowed morning rush hour traffic to flow again.