AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old boy last seen in Lake Elsinore

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol put out an Amber Alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Monday evening for a 1-year-old boy, Celestine Stoot Jr. III, last seen in Lake Elsinore sometime on the Fourth of July.
Police are also in search of 31-year-old Celestine Stoot Jr., who's believed to be the boy's father.
The suspect's vehicle is a silver 2020 Kia Optima with a temporary California license plate: U335133.
Stoot Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous, according to CHP.