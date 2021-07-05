AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old boy last seen in Lake Elsinore

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is also looking for a 31-year-old man believed to be the boy's father.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol put out an Amber Alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Monday evening for a 1-year-old boy, Celestine Stoot Jr. III, last seen in Lake Elsinore sometime on the Fourth of July.

Police are also in search of 31-year-old Celestine Stoot Jr., who's believed to be the boy's father.

The suspect's vehicle is a silver 2020 Kia Optima with a temporary California license plate: U335133.

Stoot Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous, according to CHP.