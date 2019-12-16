SAN JOSE, Calif. — Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 2-year-old Bethanie Carraza and her father, 24-year-old Victor Magana, warning that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who sees Magana or Carraza is asked to call 911.

Authorities found Carraza’s mother, who had been stabbed “at least once,” according to San Jose police, and determined Magana attacked her before fleeing with their daughter. Carraza’s mother has been taken to a hospital with injuries police described as life-threatening.

The California Highway Patrol issued the Amber Alert at 2:17 a.m. in 15 counties, with information posted on freeway signs around the Bay Area.

Magana was last seen driving a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with a California license plate of 7XJX025, authorities said.

He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Carraza is 3 feet tall and 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can also anonymously call the San Jose Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.