Modesto boy found safe, Amber Alert cancelled

Adler Lara was reportedly taken by his father after he had allegedly stabbed Alder's mother in a parking lot.

MODESTO, Calif. — Update:

Modesto police say Adler Lara has been found safe and uninjured.

There is no other information at this time, including whether the boy's father, Walter Lara, was also found. Modesto police have also not provided an update on Adler Lara's mother, who was stabbed by Walter Lara prior to the abduction.

Original story:

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Modesto for an 11-year-old boy that investigators believe was taken after his mother was stabbed in a motel parking lot.

Modesto Police Department said in a news release that on July 4, Adler Lopez Lara was taken by his father, who has been "tentatively identified" as Walter Fernando Zuniga Lara of Modesto.

A spokesperson with the department said that Walter Lara allegedly stabbed Adler Lara's mother at a Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue prior to the abduction.

"A short time later, it was reported that Walter Lara took Adler Lara and has not been seen or heard from since," Modesto Police Department said in the press release. "Given the circumstances of this investigation, we are concerned for Adler’s welfare."

Modesto police had previously reported the stabbing at around midnight on Sunday and the Amber Alert went out shortly after. Adler Lara's mother is reportedly in critical condition.

Modesto Police Department initially said that Walter Lara was driving a a silver BMW, but have since released a statement that investigators believe he is no longer driving that vehicle. The department is advising that anyone who sees Walter or Adler should call 911 immediately.