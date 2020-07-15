American Red Cross puts out call for San Diego-area 'Real Heroes'

"We know that our region is home to countless unsung heroes, and we need the public's help to find them," said Sean Mahoney, regional CEO of the local chapter.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The American Red Cross is looking for a few heroic San Diegans.

The humanitarian agency reached out to the public Wednesday for help in finding potential local honorees for its 18th annual Real Heroes Awards. The nomination deadline is next Wednesday.

"We know that our region is home to countless unsung heroes, and we need the public's help to find them," said Sean Mahoney, regional CEO of the American Red Cross Southern California Region.

We've extended our nomination deadline for #SDICRealHeroes! Nominate in eight categories by July 22



🐾 Animal Welfare

🏡 Community Partner

🚒 Fire & Rescue

❤️ Gift of Life

👫 Good Samaritan

🚓 Law Enforcement

🇺🇸 Military

👧 Youth Good Samaritan pic.twitter.com/kvSOv0Gyks — American Red Cross Southern California Region (@SoCal_RedCross) July 15, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, this year's award ceremony will be held virtually.

Honorees will be celebrated in the following categories:

-- Community partner: A local organization that has administered exceptional safety and preparedness measures to protect staff and prepare for emergencies;

-- Fire and rescue: An emergency-services professional whose lifesaving actions have gone beyond the scope of his or her job;

-- Gift of life: A person or group that supports the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross through blood or platelet donations, or an individual or group that inspires others to donate blood or platelets;

-- Good Samaritan: An adult who has performed exemplary lifesaving actions or who has helped to improve the welfare of his or her community;

-- Youth good Samaritan: A minor who has gone to the aid of those in need or has helped to improve the welfare of his or her community;

-- Law enforcement: A peace officer whose lifesaving actions have gone beyond the scope of his or her job;

-- Military: A member of the armed forces -- active, reserve, retired, commissioned or noncommissioned -- whose active-duty lifesaving actions have gone beyond the scope of his or her job, or who has performed exemplary service to improve the welfare of the military community; and

-- Animal welfare: A person who has rescued an animal from a traumatic situation, or even an animal that has protected a human or another animal in a time of need.

Recipients of the honors, chosen by a committee composed of local community leaders and event sponsors, will be recognized on Sept. 25.