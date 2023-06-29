Americans hit the skies for one of the busiest travel days of the year

Thousands of people are traveling ahead of the holiday weekend. Make sure to pack your patience too.

SAN DIEGO — Tens of thousands of Americans are traveling ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. They're frustrated as both severe weather and staffing issues have forced delays and cancellations across the country, including here in San Diego.

It is expected to be one of the busiest travel days at San Diego International. Leading up to the Fourth of July holiday, about 45,000 passengers are coming through the airport.

Those numbers could be compounded by the number of passengers whose flights were canceled earlier.

"This is ridiculous...absolutely ridiculous," Nebraskan Megan Tucker told us. She just wants to get back home.

Her flight from San Diego was delayed twice due to "technical difficulties."

"And then I got a text message on my phone from United, saying it was just canceled with no explanation. No, we're gonna rebook you. Just canceled and that's it. And now I'm trying to find my bag," Tucker said.

She says the earliest United could find her a flight home would be Saturday.

"I'm extremely frustrated. It makes me not want to travel! I'm ready to rent a car and drive 18 hours," Tucker said.

That is exactly what this father and son from East Texas said. Their United flight from San Diego was also canceled.

"They said that the flight is still in san francisco...And the plane cant take off due to mechanical issues," Dakota Deboard said.

Keith and Bruce Reed's United flight was also scrapped. As for when they may get re-booked, it could be some time.

"They said tomorrow is not likely," Keith said.

"It's an inconvenience but we'll get by... It's life in the fast lane I guess," Bruce said.

They're among the more than 150,000 United passengers nationwide impacted by delays and cancellations. Due to a number of factors, from severe weather to staffing shortages at the FAA.

Across the country, more than 33,000 flights have been delayed and almost 6,300 have been canceled among all airlines since Saturday.\

Nicole Hall is a spokesperson for the San Diego International Airport. They are anticipating about 45,000 passengers every day through next Thursday as travelers head to and from their Fourth of July destinations.

"Always check with your airlines to make sure your flight is on time. And you know how much time you need to give yourself to get to the airport," Hall said.

She also cautions passengers to give themselves extra time to get to the airport because of ongoing construction at terminal one, which means parking is extremely limited.

"So with one parking lot, we really encourage people not to come to the airport and expect to find parking. The best thing to do is hop online and make that parking reservation ahead of time," Hall said.

For the airport's website to make that parking reservation, click the link in this story.