Behind the scenes of America's Cup yachts

The yachts are privately owned and here in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — The only other place in the United States you can sail on an America's Cup yacht is in San Francisco. San Diego has two of them, the Stars & Stripes and IL Moro.

"So these boats are twice as long and twice as wide as other sailboats on San Diego bay," said Lynn Hanna, the captain and owner of the IL Moro and Stars & Stripes, both America's Cup yachts that raced in the 1992 America's Cup.

"It's more than a sightseeing tour," said Hanna. "You get to be part of the sailing."

To make it all happen, it takes 12 crew members.

"It takes us two and a half hours," said Hanna. "We try to emulate a race."

This is an experience that people come from around the world to have and I'd guess not many San Diegans have done. Talk about the ultimate staycation.

"This is the only place you can do this - sail an America's Cup yacht exactly the way it was when it raced," said Hanna.

When you're on the IL Moro, you are part of the crew. You're the skipper, a grinder and a deckhand.

"So, the guest gets to be part of what it making the boat work," said Hanna. "They get to feel it all."

It's all about teamwork.

"There's a lot going on and if we all don't work together it goes to hell," said Hanna.