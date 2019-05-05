An army of love showed up to help an El Cajon family in their time of need. A little boy who bravely battled cancer until the very end wanted to make sure his mom would be taken care of when he was gone and on Saturday, volunteers made his dying wish come true.

11-year old warrior Alex Rach lost his battle to cancer early Saturday morning in his home in El Cajon. His friends said he was a rock to so many people.

At age 10, the Hillsdale Middle School student was told he had Rhabdomyosarcoma which is a tumor in his belly that has “ugly hands” that touched a lot of his organs. Alex underwent a whopping 57 rounds of chemotherapy and radiation in 2018. After the long fight, Alex was told by doctors there was no more evidence of disease, but that was short lived. On April 19 the family received devastating news. Not only was the cancer back, but it was in one of his lungs.

The doctor told the family that in addition to being in his lung, the cancer had grown to five inches. When the cancer returned, Alex told his mom that he did not want to go through the rigors of chemotherapy again. The Rach family decided to forgo treatment and call in hospice care.

During his final days, Alex’s mom made sure he spent time doing what he loved to do the most. She said he spent two weeks with his friend, went to Dave and Busters twice and they even went to a San Diego Seals lacrosse game.

On Saturday, the community of El Cajon showed up in force to help his mother with their newly purchased home. Volunteers told News 8 they made a promise to Alex they would show up no matter what.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs and medical expenses.