Annual Backpack Giveaway host vaccine clinic, provides over 1,000 backpacks to kids

During the event, students were able to receive a free COVID test and the COVID vaccine.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — There are some important necessities you need for school like a pencil, paper, and a backpack.

On Saturday, the Annual "Backpack Giveaway" provided more than a thousand backpacks to kids at Horace Mann Middle School.

Assembly member, Dr. Akilah Weber of UCSD, hosted the event and said it’s best for students to feel prepared.

"Within the backpacks they've got sanitizer and masks," said Dr. Weber.

She said it's a way to prepare the students as school will be back to in-person learning, five days a week.

Students were able to receive a free COVID test as well, along with the COVID vaccine, and some goodies like bicycle helmets..

Here's a link to download the reopening checklist for San Diego Unified School District families: