NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A National City family is mourning the death a teenage boy who jumped into the water at Sunset Cliffs.

The 15-year-old boy who was identified as Anthony Womack had skipped class at Sweetwater High School Wednesday for a day at the beach along with a group of friends.

What was supposed to be fun day turned tragic when the group jumped into the water near Pappy’s Point. All in group made it out expect for Anthony, who was not a strong simmer and struggled to stay above water.

After an exhaustive hour-long search, impaired by poor visibility in the water, divers were able to recover Anthony’s body from the ocean floor.

On Thursday, Anthony’s family said what happened at Sunset Cliffs was a tragic accident. His grandmother and uncle said the teen boy was a good church-going kid who had so much more to give.

“This is hard. He was really good at sports, really educated, wanted to learn more, too," said his uncle.

He had a vision, but I guess we will never know what that vision was,” said his grandmother.

Anthony’s family sent a message to the group of kids he was with on Wednesday: “Please do not take blame. It is a tragic accident. He did it at his own free will.”

In the wake of Anthony’s death, counseling is being offered to Sweetwater High School students.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family pay for funeral expenses.

Anthony leaves behind two sisters and an extended family.

Loved ones told News 8 they are still trying to make sense of what happened, but they will continue to keep his memory alive.

“We are going to live through him. Hopefully he sees that and watches over us,” said Womack's uncle.

A vigil is planned for Friday at 6 p.m. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Signs are posted up and down Sunset Cliffs warning beachgoers the area is unstable and urging the public not to jump.