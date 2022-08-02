Arab Community Center of San Diego voice their frustrations over El Cajon’s redistricting process

El Cajon City Council concluded its last of four public redistricting hearings in January.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Members of the Arab Community Center of San Diego came together Tuesday to voice their frustrations with the City of El Cajon's redistricting plans. The Center's members said the El Cajon City Council neglected community input during the city's redistricting process.

El Cajon City Council concluded its last of four public redistricting hearings back in January. According to the Community Center, the hearing considered 12 draft maps, including the Majdal Center’s community map #112. They said the hearing ended with a vote by the City Council in favor of the existing map, created in 2017, under which the current council was elected.

"We took it upon ourselves to do the mapping, we produced a map--that's map #112. Our map not only takes into account our community, but it also takes into account the Latinx community and other minority groups in a way that makes sure that more of our minority communities are in fewer districts as a way to keep communities of interest together," said one Community Center member.

Ramah Awad, the Majdal Center’s Programs Manager, said in a press release that the Arab and Arab-American community advocates are concerned that the City Council’s forthcoming vote on Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting goes against the spirit of the Fair Maps Act, prioritizing Council Members’ concern of re-election over public input.

The City of El Cajon released the following statement Tuesday regarding the city's redistricting process:

"City Manager Graham Mitchell stated that it would be premature for the City Council to issue any formal statement about the Redistricting process as the map’s adoption is still under consideration."

The City Council is scheduled to discuss the adoption of the district election map during its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday.