Arc of San Diego centers still closed because of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Arc of San Diego centers are still closed due to the COVID-19.

Since March, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several centers have been shut down, but residential homes are still up and running, some serving as appointment only locations.

This is a time people with disabilities need the support. The Arc of San Diego team is doing their best to make sure their clients are living a normal life.

More than 2,000 children and adults with disabilities are clients of The Arc of San Diego, which has over 20 locations across the county.

The non-profit serves those with autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other developmental disabilities.