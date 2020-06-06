Arc of San Diego centers still closed because of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Arc of San Diego centers are still closed due to the COVID-19.
Since March, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several centers have been shut down, but residential homes are still up and running, some serving as appointment only locations.
This is a time people with disabilities need the support. The Arc of San Diego team is doing their best to make sure their clients are living a normal life.
More than 2,000 children and adults with disabilities are clients of The Arc of San Diego, which has over 20 locations across the county.
The non-profit serves those with autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other developmental disabilities.
The non-profit employs over 1,000 people, and supports more than 500 people with disabilities in employment opportunities.
Services at The Arc include: early intervention, adult day programs, work activity centers and community inclusion, critical support for clients.
Supporters say, even though the centers are closed and with group interaction is on hold, its rewarding to see clients thriving and working through challenges.
For more information on the Arc of San Diego services, visit: https://www.arc-sd.com/.