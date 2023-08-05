Researchers said Systemic Symptoms of Breast Implants are an acceptable reason to remove breast implants.

SAN DIEGO — Are breast implants making some women sick?

Tens of thousands of women worldwide say they have Breast Implant Illness or BII.

A La Jolla plastic surgeon tells CBS 8 that researchers announced at a meeting two weeks ago that Systemic Symptoms of Breast Implants (SSBI) are an acceptable reason to remove breast implants if workups are not connected to other illnesses. Dr. Lukasz Swistun is with the La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre & Medical Spa.

Dr. Swistun said the society’s recognition means a leading plastic surgeon group used new research to tie systemic symptoms to an illness, gave it a name, and that’s an important first step for women with implants who feel symptomatic. He says, “We're finally pinpointing why I feel like crap every morning when I wake up? Why do I feel fatigued? Why do I have brain fog? I can't formulate thoughts. Why do I have dry eyes all the time? Why do my joints hurt?”

For years, women with implants say they go to their doctor complaining of everything from hair loss to brain fog, chronic diarrhea and skin rashes, depression, and memory loss. They say they get told it's all in their head if their blood work doesn’t find anything wrong. Dr. Swistun says, “The patient feels frustrated because they don't get a good answer from their physician, and they know inside they feel bad, and then that group of patients will get an explant, and a lot of those symptoms go away.”

We met Alejandra Lozano at Dr. Swistun’s office. She says, “I didn't even know that this illness existed. Had I known that before I had the implants, I never would do that because it's extremely risky”

Lozano was 18 when she got breast implants in her home country of Colombia. She says, “We are told the more beautiful you are, the more value you have.”

Several years ago, she started having medical issues no one could explain. She had bumps all over her body, chronic diarrhea, mental fog, and insomnia. She says she’s still losing her hair and her memory. She says she started having anxiety and battled depression. Lozano is a life and business coach with a growing business, but her symptoms became so severe she couldn’t work. Three months ago, an itchy rash started on one of her breasts. In a frantic Google search, she discovered for the first time the term “Breast Implant Illness.”

She says, “I started reading a lot of testimonies from women worldwide. I started crying. It's like she's talking as if I were explaining my feelings to people.

But I feel relief because I finally know what I have. I never linked the symptoms to those implants. Never.”

She says she started looking for a doctor to remove her implants, which wasn’t easy. She says, “It's not a coincidence that all women have the same symptoms, and surgeons and doctors keep saying it's in your head.” She tried a doctor in Beverly Hills. She says, “He says it's just in your head. If you're coming here telling me this is because you have the BII, and that's why you want to remove them, I won't take them away because that's not true.”

That’s when she found Dr. Swistun at La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre & Medical Spa. Dr. Swistun says 80% of his patients come to him for explant surgery, the removal of implants. He says new research presented at the Aesthetic Society of Plastic Surgery shows 68% of patients feel better after removing their implants. And the organization just announced “Systemic Symptoms of Breast Implants” is now an acceptable reason to remove implants if there’s no connection to other illnesses.

He says, “I think it's a very elusive diagnosis that's difficult to prove statistically. It's very difficult to design a study that shows with statistical significance that an implant and not something else causes this. Because the symptoms they're reporting mimic so many other diseases, it was always very difficult to pinpoint that the implants are responsible.” The doctor says there’s no insurance code for it yet, but the official aspect of it is that society recognized it, and the illness got a name. Now there need to be more validation studies. He hopes it will get its insurance code and cover removing implants.

Lozano believes her implants were the root of her problems, which are disappearing. She says, “It's like having a bomb in your body, and if you don't have the symptoms, you think you are fine and ok. But you never know when this will happen. And honestly, I feel lucky.”