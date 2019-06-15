SAN DIEGO — Video of a 2019 San Ysidro High School valedictorian’s commencement address has gone viral. During her speech she called out those she thought hindered her success.

After thanking her parents and praising some of her teachers, Nataly used her time at the podium to unleash on school staff she felt failed her and other students.

The video sparked mixed opinions with some saying a graduation speech wasn't the appropriate time to air her grievances.



Jeff Marston is a public relations consultant in San Diego and commented on how Nataly's speech could positively or negatively affect her in the future.

“I would maybe argue that when you're valedictorian you've sort of earned the right to get up in front of microphone,” said Marston who also commented on how this could affect a future career, “It depends on who the employer is, what job is what they want. You have a bunch of employers out there who are going to say that's the type of person we want.



Marston also said the fact that Nataly has avoided media attention works in her favor, because it shows that she wasn't doing it for publicity and instead wanted to bring attention to certain issues.

