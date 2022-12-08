Police: Armed man shot, killed in Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego

A man was shot and killed after police were called to investigate reports of a man armed with a gun in the City Heights area of San Diego, according to police.

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot and killed in the Teralta West neighborhood at the scene where police were previously responding to reports of a man armed with a gun Thursday afternoon.

San Diego police responded to the 4000 block of 42nd Street in City Heights around 11:14 a.m. following reports of a man armed with a gun, according to reports.

Police arrived on the scene and enabled a perimeter as they worked to bring the armed man, at some times holding the weapon to his head, into custody.

San Diego Police's helicopter, ABLE (Airborne Law Enforcement), was tracked overhead the incident supporting officers on the ground.

A person was shot and killed, but it's unknown what circumstances led up to the shooting, who fired shots, or the identity of the man shot and killed.

Nearby Central Elementary School in the 4000 block of Polk Avenue, which educated students from Kindergarten through fifth grade, was placed on lockdown due to the ongoing nearby police activity.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, located in the 4000 block of 42nd Street, a school for students in Kindergarten through eighth grade, was also said to be in session, according to their website, but it's unknown if they were immediately affected by the nearby police activity.

San Diego Sheriff's responded to the scene as part of a joint agreement with San Diego law enforcement agencies following an officer injuring a person with their service weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.