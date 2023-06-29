Army Sergeant honored for saving man from burning car

Army Sergeant Jesse Speck was honored at the Army Recruitment Station in Chula Vista on June 29.



Sergeant Speck was on his way home from work in Riverside County on May 15, when he saw smoke coming from a car on the side of the road.



Without hesitating, he rushed to help.



“I just turned around and I ran up to see what was going on, evaluate what was going on and the man was unconscious. I saw the smoke start to become flames from under the hood, so I helped remove him from the vehicle and just made sure he was breathing, had a pulse and I turned him on his side because he had foam coming out of his mouth,” said Sergeant Speck.



The victim had a medical emergency, which caused him to crash.



Sergeant Speck stayed with him until first responders arrived.



The man went on to make a full recovery.



"If it wasn't for Sergeant Speck, who knows what would have happened. It takes a special person to serve, to want to serve, to put their lives on the line. We're in a day in age where everyone wants to pull out phones and film everything but it takes the rare breed to take action and step in," said Riverside County Sheriff’s Sergeant Patrick Lynch.