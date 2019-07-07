Crews were working to repair a broken water main in North Park on Sunday after residents in the area were left without service. A 6-inch diameter concrete water main broke around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Myrtle and Arnold avenues, according to San Diego police.

Water flowed towards homes in the 3400 block of Arizona Street, according to police. City of San Diego Public Utilities Department crews shut down the main at 9:30 a.m.

No damage to houses was reported as of Sunday afternoon.

Approximately 70 customers were without water service as of Sunday afternoon as crews worked on repairs. It was estimated that service would be restored by 4 p.m.