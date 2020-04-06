x
Skip Navigation

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

local

Arrest made in looting of sports equipment store in La Mesa

25-year-old Rey Estrada-Silva of La Mesa was arrested Monday on suspicion of looting Play It Again Sports Store located on University Ave. during Saturday's riot.

LA MESA, Calif. — The La Mesa Police Department announced Thursday that one man was arrested in the looting of a local sports equipment store. According to the department, 25-year-old Rey Estrada-Silva of La Mesa was arrested Monday on suspicion of looting Play It Again Sports located in the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center on University Avenue on Saturday. 

RELATED: Family of La Mesa woman shot in the head with non-lethal round demand action

RELATED: Artists, community come to together to help La Mesa businesses

Investigators said following Saturday's late-night riot they received several tips regarding the case when a photo appearing to be Estrada-Silva circulated on social media. 

Estrada-Silva was arrested without incident and booked into the San Diego County Jail on charges of 463(a) PC – Burglary During an Emergency and 405 PC – Rioting.

RELATED: National Guard arrive on scene in San Diego County

RELATED: La Mesa officials release body cam footage of controversial arrest

Credit: KFMB