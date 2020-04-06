Arrest made in looting of sports equipment store in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. — The La Mesa Police Department announced Thursday that one man was arrested in the looting of a local sports equipment store. According to the department, 25-year-old Rey Estrada-Silva of La Mesa was arrested Monday on suspicion of looting Play It Again Sports located in the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center on University Avenue on Saturday.
Investigators said following Saturday's late-night riot they received several tips regarding the case when a photo appearing to be Estrada-Silva circulated on social media.
Estrada-Silva was arrested without incident and booked into the San Diego County Jail on charges of 463(a) PC – Burglary During an Emergency and 405 PC – Rioting.