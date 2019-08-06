SAN DIEGO — An arson fire caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage Friday to a home under construction near Mount Soledad, authorities reported.



The non-injury blaze in the 2700 block of Palomino Circle in La Jolla erupted about 9:45 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



It took firefighters roughly 15 minutes to extinguish the flames, SDFRD spokesman Alec Phillipp said.



Investigators with the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team determined that the fire had been deliberately set, according to Phillipp.



No arrests in the case had been announced as of late Friday afternoon.