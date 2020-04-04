SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — While San Diegans are cooped up inside most of the day, it's important to put your mind into a project.

For Brit turned Yank, Jodie Taylor, it was as simple as painting a few rocks for her garden.

"I just picked up some rocks and got some paintbrushes," said Taylor. "My neighbors said, 'oh that's pretty cool you should do something else.' Everyday I'm doing five or six different rocks."

Soon, the rocks piled up and the neighbors took notice, filling Jodie's mailbox with requests for her next rock paintings.

While her front garden continued to grow, the sidewalks looked a little bare.

Up the street from Taylor, two pairs of sisters - Stella and Sienna Bottalico and Annie and Grace Naughton - with no class or homework started to paint the sidewalk with chalk.

The Del Cerro corner is now a mosaic of multi-colored shapes, lining up and down the block.

Taylor said many dog walkers and bike riders have been stopping to tell her how nice the corner is looking.

"I've met five or six neighbors that I have not met before, so I think community spirit is up." she says.

Though rocks and sidewalk chalk won't save the world, it could mean a few extra bucks for those who need them most, first responders.

After the epidemic is over, Taylor plans to auction off the rocks and donate the proceeds to local nurses and hospital workers.

"They're the people who are working so hard through this crisis," said Taylor "We're at home. They're at work. They're doing all that for us."

RELATED: Mayor Faulconer addresses mental and physical health of San Diegans

RELATED: Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

RELATED: San Diego County will enforce social distance orders