Art in the Sand in support of Iranians in Solana Beach

SAN DIEGO — For many Iranians here in San Diego, this has been a very emotional, nerve-wracking time as they wait for updates from Iran and are trying to get clear information on the people who have been killed and arrested amid the protests.

And for some people the best way to get through these historic moments, is by turning to art.

As they rake through the sand, the moves are quite calming, even on a windy day, coming off of high tide with a choppy ocean.

A Sand Artist named Tomer says, “it started as a hobby during the pandemic when we were stuck indoors.

Tomer has created a variety of sand art, including labyrinths for people to walk through, the Olympic rings, detailed mandalas, and important messages.

You may see most of his artwork in Solana Beach.

And while Tomer may work two to three hours on one piece, it only lasts a few hours, “I made the art in the earth and the earth took back its canvas, it’s not really my canvas, it’s not really my beach.”

But as he works with his friends and fellow artists, this next piece is emotional for them.

That’s because it hits very close to home.

Tomer’s parents are Iraqi Iranian Jews and artist Par’s parents are both from Iran.

Par says, “people are just fed up with corruption and the hypocrisy coming from the religious government that kills people left and right.”

So they write messages of an free Iran for all of San Diego to see.

Thousands of miles away in Iran, the government cracks down against protesters with violence, thousands are being arrested and some even sentenced to death for going against the current Islamic Republic regime.

Par says, “it doesn’t matter if you’re a journalist, an attorney or a singer you can be imprisoned or killed.”

Tomer explains, “the Islamic Republic of Iran is brutally oppressive to the people of Iran, it also is a terrorist government.”

The people of Iran are trying to overthrow the current regime in hopes of freedom, an important enough cause they’re willing to put their lives at risk, with rallies led mostly by women.

Par says, “they (women) cannot be judges, they cannot be pilots, they cannot be high-ranking officials in government so I kind of grew up with the stories and hearing of how this religious group has pushed back women rights so much.”

But she also grew up with the stories prior to 1979 when the regime took over. That was an Iran her parents knew and loved, “Iran actually used to be a free country, you can dress however you wanted so grew up with stories of my mom has explaining how she would wear a mini skirt and go-go boots and you would be jailed if you did that today.”

That’s why Tomer, Par, and their friends are dedicated to going to the Iranian rallies in San Diego every weekend.

Tomer says, “they’re good people, they have a beautiful culture, their food is fantastic, they deserve liberty the way we all deserve liberty.”

And while they can’t go to Iran to fight for that liberty, they will turn to art to show where their heart is.

“This is not an Iranian issue, it’s a humanitarian issue,” explains Tomer.

You may find Tomer’s pieces in Solana Beach, take the steps off of Sierra Ave. near the Seascape Sur Beach, south of Dahlia and north of Via de la Valle. Follow him on Instagram.