Ramona artist to paint mural in Memphis honoring Tyre Nichols

RAMONA, Calif. — From sculptures to murals, a Ramona muralist says his art evokes more than just emotion.

Mikhail’s artivism has stemmed from many political and social movements including pro-choice to representation.

“Showing people that other people exist and they need a voice needs to be heard,” said Mikhail.

The U.S. Marine Corp veteran lets the paint to the do talking.

“A picture can say 1000 words. So I think sometimes images help convey something that words sometimes failed to do so,” said Mikhail.

That next picture will be a mural with a deeper meaning.

“The message is more important than anything,” said Mikhail.

After reading about the police beating and death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Mikhail wanted to help the community heal.

“It wasn't really about me, I just wanted to do something for them. And I mean, this is a way I know how to do things,” said Mikhail.



The Assyrian has participated in the Paint Memphis festivals where his murals have helped transform communities.

“You see the backlash and having friends from different cultures, I think and seeing the world from a different perspective helps me see that and realize that there's no differences to us,” said Mikhail.

Mikhail is still working on the design and wouldn’t give many clues about the tribute to Nichols. He did have a few rolls of photography film in his hand and talked about how he felt connected to Nichols.

“The fact that he was a skateboarder, photographer, father,” said Mikhail. “I’m going to try to incorporate some of what he did.”

The artist hopes some of the heaviness of Nichols’ death can be healed through his mural.

“It's public art. And I think art is supposed to comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable. So, it makes people talk about what should be talked about,” said Mikhail.

Depending on weather, Mikhail plans to fly to Memphis next week to paint the mural in three to five days.

