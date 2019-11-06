SAN DIEGO — Firefighters in San Diego and across California are on alert as temperatures soar across the state.

The two brush fires that broke out Monday in Pauma Valley and Otay Mesa are the latest in a series to hit southern California as a heatwave makes its way across the West Coast.

In Otay Mesa, firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames – keeping the fire along State-Route 905, just east of Interstate-805.

In Pauma Valley, a contractor repairing telephone lines in a rural area near Pauma Valley Country Club accidentally sparked a brush fire that scorched about 15 hilly open acres.

Within 90 minutes, firefighters were making good progress toward subduing the flames, the state agency reported. The crews had the spread of the blaze halted by late afternoon.

No structural damage or injuries were reported in either of the two brush fires.

Deputy Chief Steve Wright said city crews are keeping very busy these and the location of the Otay Mesa fire made things tricky – in a canyon next to a freeway.

“It is hard when you are on the freeway. You have traffic coming by – you have to make sure crews are safe,” he said.

On Sunday, a brush fire broke out next to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. The amusement park had to be evacuated and at least nine people were treated for smoke inhalation. Six Flags reopened on Monday.

RELATED: Brush fire prompts evacuation at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita amid California heat wave

“This is early in the summer. We have a long way ahead of us. Please be aware and be fire safe,” said Chief Wright.

Cal Fire is also very concerned about summer – especially after the region’s rainy winter that have caused grasses to grow and are now dried out.

Fire officials said now is the time to start planning for the worst by making sure a plan is set in case an evacuation is needed. As always, remember to know what prescription medicines, important documents, computers and flash drives you will need to grab – just in case.

“I think it is going to be an active fire season. Hopefully nothing too big. Hopefully nobody gets hurt or loses property. We will do our best, but the public should know it is already starting and to be careful,” Chief Wright.





